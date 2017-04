| D U B L I N | The public reaction to this drawing has been unbelievable. Thank you all for the comments, likes and shares, I am only getting to filter through the start of these now. I would like to thank the following people for coming on board in the production and creation of this piece. They saw the energy & potential in it from the very start and without hesitation, invested their time and experience. Photographer - Seán Jackson Stylist - @colmcorrigan Grooming - @cashmandjmc Models - @barryjeffers & @jermsattacks Install Crew - Derek Fallon, Cian Byrne & @conorskc #streetart #yesequality #drawing #dublin #illustration #VoteYes #MyFreedom